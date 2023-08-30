© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
What led to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Published August 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT

Today marks the second anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. We look back at the string of decisions that led to the chaotic pull-out.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with veteran journalist Peter Bergen, who hosts the podcast “In The Room,” produced by Fresh Produce Media on Audible with a two-part episode on the withdrawal. Breshna Musazai, a student in Afghanistan who managed to get out, joins the conversation too.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

