In Maui, county officials have identified the remains of 50 people among 115 victims so far. Almost 400 people are still unaccounted for, but many survivors have been coming forward to identify themselves.

Host Robin Young speaks with Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore about the latest.

