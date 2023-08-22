© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
How do we navigate a time of frequent climate disasters?

Published August 22, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

The news this summer has been filled with stories of extreme weather: Storms on the West Coast, extreme heat all summer, flooding in Pakistan and wildfires in Canada and Hawaii.

The frequency of these events, the damage and the loss of life can be hard to comprehend. So how do we live in this time of frequent climate disasters?

Host Deepa Fernandes hears from Rachel Cleetus, policy director of the climate and energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

