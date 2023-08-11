© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)

Dance moves welcomed at Domingos En El Parque

Northern Public Radio | By Maria Gardner Lara
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT

Domingos En El Parque is celebrating its 21st year and the free family-friendly event will feature an open mic, music, vendors, and a three-on-three soccer tournament.

Armando Ramirez Jr. Is one of the organizers of the Domingos En El Parque series. He said there’s many aspects of the festival he loves, including “just being able to bring something positive, fun, and, you know, affordable for families in the area. And it's in the area where I grew up.”

A major draw to the event is the live music. He said the norteña and banda beats moves people to dance.

“And that dance floor stays packed,” Ramirez said.

Musical acts set to perform include a local group -- Los 3 Aces -- and two popular regional bands -- Grupo Vanguardia and Banda Cerro Azul de Chicago.

Ramirez is a co-founder of United at Peace, a nonprofit organization that focuses on youth in Rockford.

The group hosts the events with support from sponsors and the Rockford Park District.

The free event will be held on Sunday, August 11, from 2-8pm at Black Hawk Park in Rockford.

Maria Gardner Lara
Maria Gardner Lara

A Chicago native, Maria earned a Master's Degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield . Maria is a 2022-2023 corps member for Report for America. RFA is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization. Un residente nativo de Chicago, Maria se graduó de University of Illinois Springfield con una licenciatura superior en periodismo de gobierno.
