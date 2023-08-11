Dance moves welcomed at Domingos En El Parque

Domingos En El Parque is celebrating its 21st year and the free family-friendly event will feature an open mic, music, vendors, and a three-on-three soccer tournament.

Armando Ramirez Jr. Is one of the organizers of the Domingos En El Parque series. He said there’s many aspects of the festival he loves, including “just being able to bring something positive, fun, and, you know, affordable for families in the area. And it's in the area where I grew up.”

A major draw to the event is the live music. He said the norteña and banda beats moves people to dance.

“And that dance floor stays packed,” Ramirez said.

Musical acts set to perform include a local group -- Los 3 Aces -- and two popular regional bands -- Grupo Vanguardia and Banda Cerro Azul de Chicago.

Ramirez is a co-founder of United at Peace, a nonprofit organization that focuses on youth in Rockford.

The group hosts the events with support from sponsors and the Rockford Park District.

The free event will be held on Sunday, August 11, from 2-8pm at Black Hawk Park in Rockford.

