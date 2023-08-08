How Ohio's special election relates to abortion rights in the state

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest on a special election in Ohio from reporter Jo Ingles of Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.

The proposed measure would raise the threshold for voter approval for amendments to the state constitution and comes ahead of a November vote to codify abortion access in the state’s constitution.

