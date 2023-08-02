Virginia Amtrak is at historic high ridership

An Amtrak record has been broken: More people rode on Amtrak trains in Virginia in the past year than in any other.

According to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, more than 1.25 million riders used the train service, which introduced new lines and brought back some old ones too. It’s good news for rail travel, but how replicable is it?

Host Robin Young asks Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

