After a brief pause in June, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it would raise interest rates a quarter of a percentage. That pushes the overall rate to a 22-year high.

We talk to Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about what another rate hike means for Americans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.