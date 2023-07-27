© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FIFA World Cup update: U.S. women tie with Dutch team

Published July 27, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first U.S. goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands. (Alysa Rubin/AP)
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first U.S. goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands. (Alysa Rubin/AP)

On Wednesday night, the U.S. played out a tense tie with the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup. It was a close game — a repeat of the 2019 final — and the Dutch were ahead and looking better for a long stretch. The U.S. team now faces Portugal with a place in the knockout round on the line. Deepa talks with Ellen Hyslop from the “Gist of It” sports podcast for more on that and the rest of the action so far.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.