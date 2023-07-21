Poetically Yours - Movie memories

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today’s featured poet is James Morehead.

Morehead is Poet Laureate of Dublin, California. He has two poetry books "canvas: poems” his debut collection and “portraits of red and gray.” He is also the host of the Viewless Wings Poetry Podcast. James' poem "tethered" was transformed into an award-winning, hand drawn animated short film, "gallery. This was set to music for baritone and piano. Some of his poems have appeared in Wingless Dreamer, Prometheus Dreaming and Prompt Press. Here's today's poem.

We missed the beginnings of movies

I saw toilets on the ceiling

a ragged crew creeping

through dripping water.

Smoke and steam

and flickers of red light.

Who are they?

This small group

huddled, wet, and cold

climbing through twisted metal,

chased by floods.

Where are they?

A preacher leads them

until, clinging to wreckage,

howling to God

he falls into flames.

The few survivors tap steel,

scream, then wait

as rescuers cut through.

Sunshine. Propellers.

A capsized ship!

The movie ends. Credits roll.

Dad whispers wait so we sit, silent.

Reels reset with hidden clicks

and Poseidon turns upright

until we see her first half.

Morehead was recently featured on the Poetically Yours extended podcast.

