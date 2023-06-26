The military's 'don't ask, don't tell' policy is still hurting service members

New numbers reveal the scope of the harm done by the U.S. military against gay and lesbian service members.

Reporting from CBS News reveals a picture that devastated the lives of more than 29,000 veterans – all denied honorable discharges because of their sexuality.That’s a much higher number than first thought.

The fight to undo the harm caused by the policy is ongoing. We talk about the latest.

