Driverless cars make careless mistakes on the road

Last week in San Francisco, a Cruise self-driving car disrupted emergency responders reporting to a mass shooting scene. And last month, a Waymo software glitch caused a driverless traffic jam in downtown Phoenix. Autonomous vehicles have been touted as a safer and more convenient option to human-driven cars. But in cities where these driverless cars are common, they’re turning out to be quite the inconvenience.

Host Scott Tong speaks about these recent incidents with KQED transportation reporter Dan Brekke.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.