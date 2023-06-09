General Motors follows Ford in joining Tesla's EV charging network

General Motors has announced plans to use Tesla’s charging network for its electric vehicles (EVs) going forward. It follows rival Ford Motors in partnering with the EV technology leader for its unrivaled network. This is just the latest effort to widen EV network capability in the U.S.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins host Anthony Brooks to discuss the implications for the companies, EV viability and consumer costs.

