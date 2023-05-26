© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
A Rockford art fair submission period will close soon

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT
https://www.facebook.com/greenwichvillageartfair
/

An annual juried art fair is gearing up for its 75th season. The deadline for artists’ submissions is right around the corner.

The Greenwich Village Art Fair will take place Sept.16 and 17 on the grounds of the Rockford Art Museum. Carrie Johnson is the executive director and chief curator at the museum. She said the type of art that the fair accepts has changed over the years.

“It used to be very strictly a fine art fair," she said. "Now we are seeing a lot more craft, which is wonderful. There's a lot of fine craft out there. And so, it's been nice because we're adding a broader range of art into our fair.”

Pottery and jewelry items are a couple of examples.

Interested artists can apply here. The deadline is May 31.

