Why musical icon Tina Turner was simply 'The Best'

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published May 24, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT
Flowers and a pair of sunglasses are placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of US-Swiss singer Tina Turner, in Hollywood, California, on May 24, 2023. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Tina Turner, the legendary soul and rock icon has died at age 83.

Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock in Brownsville, TN. During a career that spanned more than six decades she sold more than 150 million records, won 12 Grammys, was voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and in 2021, and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005. 

She also survived years of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her then-husbandIke Turner, andwas oneof the first celebrities to speak candidly about domestic abuse.

Turner died after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

