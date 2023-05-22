© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
What the closure of elPeriódico means for journalists in Guatemala

Published May 22, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jose Carlos Zamora about the closure of elPeriódico, the newspaper his father founded in Guatemala. His father, journalist José Rubén Zamora, is on trial for money laundering in Guatemala. But many say the case is politically motivated after elPeriodio’s hard-hitting investigations into government corruption.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.