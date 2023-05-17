What would loan default mean for Americans?

President Biden will be cutting his international travel short to get back to Washington to negotiate over the debt ceiling. We discuss what the White House hopes to achieve with National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti.

With the U.S. government debt default looming, Americans are asking, what will it mean for me?

Host Robin Young checks in with Financial Times global economic columnist Rana Foroohar to discuss how the default would affect credit, government payments for programs ranging from social security to SNAP benefits, and more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

