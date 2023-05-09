No Mow May movement says take the month off mowing to bring back the birds and bees

It’s May: grass growing, flowers blooming and lawns finally green. But proponents of the No Mow May movement are urging homeowners not to mow those lawns for the month, to preserve and create habitat for birds, butterflies and bees that pollinate our plants.

No Mow May wildflowers attract pollinators and other species. (Courtesy of Karima Bondi)

The idea started in the UK in 2019 and has taken hold around the country — but not without controversy, with some saying it turns beautiful neighborhoods into eyesores.

In some areas, there have been lawsuits, and there have also been plenty of heated city council meetings. In others, contests to see which lawns can produce the most dandelions. Regardless of how receptive people are, conservationists agree that even a month of reduced or no mowing can make an ecological difference.

Karima Bondi poses in her yard at the beginning of No Mow May. (Courtesy of Karima Bondi)

Host Robin Young talks to Karima Bondi, president of the Willowlawn Block Club outside of Buffalo, NY, and Deborah Landau of the Nature Conservancy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.