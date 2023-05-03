Suspect in Atlanta shooting, which killed 1 and injured 4, is now in custody

Updated May 3, 2023 at 8:16 PM ET

After an hours-long manhunt, officials have apprehended the suspected gunman of the Wednesday afternoon shooting in a downtown Atlanta medical office building, according to the Cobb County Police Department. Police identified the alleged gunman as Deion Patterson, 24.

A 39-year-old woman was killed and four other women were injured in the shooting. At least three of the injured victims were sent to Grady Memorial Hospital and are in critical condition, according to Dr. Robert Jansen, the hospital's chief of staff, who briefed the media Wednesday afternoon. As of 5 p.m. ET, one of the victims was still in the operating room, Jansen said.

/ Atlanta Police Department / Atlanta Police Department The suspected Atlanta shooter has been identified as Deion Patterson, 24.

The injured victims, all women, aged 71, 56, 39 and 25, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said in a news conference. It's unclear if these victims were specifically targeted by the gunman or if they are employees or patients of the medical practice, he said.

Shortly after noon ET, police received calls of the shooting in the waiting room in one of the offices in Northside Hospital Midtown Medical, Schierbaum said. Patterson's mother was with him at the time, but was not one of the injured, the chief said.

The family of the alleged shooter is cooperating with law enforcement, he said.

The chief said the suspect has had "minimal contact" with the police department. He said police have not yet found the gun involved in the shooting.

/ Atlanta Police Department / Atlanta Police Department The Atlanta Police Department says this suspect is allegedly responsible for a shooting that took place in the city's midtown area Wednesday afternoon.

Several law enforcement agencies joined the search

Several law enforcement agencies from the Atlanta region as well as federal agencies are involved in the investigation and the subsequent manhunt.

The police department has since lifted the shelter-in-place advisory, but urged people to stay away from the area of the investigation.

Lisa Hagen / NPR / WABE Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum briefs the press on the investigation of the shooting in the city and the manhunt for the suspected gunman.

Schierbaum reported earlier in the day that witnesses called to report sightings of the alleged suspect in Atlanta and elsewhere in Cobb County when he was on the run.

The APD is also investigating a carjacking they believed was committed by the gunman, which occurred on 14th Street and Williams Street near the site of the shooting not long after. Police in Cobb County have since recovered the vehicle.

Northside Hospital said it's cooperating with law enforcement's investigation.

"We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene," the hospital tweeted. "This tragedy is affecting all of us, and we ask for patience and prayers at this time."

A witness recalls the scene after the shooting

Lisa Hagen / NPR / WABE KJ Johnson said he was in the Northside medical building when the shooting occurred. He was two floors below the scene at the time.

KJ Johnson told reporters that he was in the Northside medical building for his son's medical appointment when the shooting took place.

He said he heard pops while in the office waiting room, but mistook them for a motorcycle backfiring. It was the office TV in the waiting room that alerted Johnson and the other patients of the attack.

"At that time, we had no idea there was a shooting. But then the television was on and there was breaking news on the television. And they mentioned that there was an active shooter and they gave the address and the address was the building that we were in," Johnson said outside the building.

The shooting took place just two floors above him, he recounted.

"We were in the ninth floor. So once everyone heard the shooting happened on the 11th floor, you can imagine that some of the folks in the room got a little nervous, a little tense," he said.

Johnson said everyone kept calm and the medical staff in the office ushered people into a secure back room while they waited for police to arrive to escort them out.

The medical staff "didn't make the matter worse by making it seem like there was some imminent threat to our health," he said.

Johnson managed to assist a patient with limited mobility walk down the nine flight of stairs to safety once he and others were evacuated.

Sen. Raphael Warnock said his kids were on lockdown due to the shooting

John Bazemore / AP / AP Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks in 2022 in Atlanta.

Sen. Raphael Warnock took to the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon, decrying the afternoon's events. He said it adds yet another tragedy to America's long list of mass shootings while politicians fail to act.

Warnock, who represents Georgia, said his own children were in lockdown in their school due to the shooting.

"If I am honest I rise really with a deep sense of anger about what is happening in our country in the area of gun violence and death," he said in his address to the Senate.

He noted he made a similar speech in March 2021, soon after a gunman attacked Atlanta-area spas killing eight people — six of them of Asian descent.

There have already been 190 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The group defines a mass shooting as any event in which there were four or more victims, excluding the shooter.

"We behave as if this is normal. It is not normal. It is not right for us to live in a nation where nobody is safe, no matter where they are," Warnock said.

He listed the locations of where so many shootings in the U.S. have taken place in recent years: schools, grocery stores, workplaces, religious institutions, and spas.

"And now, today, we can add medical facilities to that list," Warnock said.

Warnock, a pastor, said prayers are not enough. He called on his fellow members of Congress to act on substantial gun safety legislation.

"In fact, it is a contradiction to say that you are thinking and praying and then do nothing. It is to make a mockery of prayer. It is to trivialize faith," he said. "We pray not only with our lips, we pray with our legs. We pray by taking action."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.