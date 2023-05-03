Russia alleges Ukraine tried to attack the Kremlin in a Putin assassination attempt

Russian authorities said Ukraine tried to attack the Kremlin overnight with drone strikes in an alleged attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin's press service said on Wednesday Russian air defenses shot down two drones attempting to strike Putin's residence inside the Kremlin walls, calling it a "terrorist act" and "an attempt on the life of the president" by Ukraine.

It said Putin was not in the building at the time of the alleged attack.

Footage shared on social media, that could not be independently verified, allegedly showed a drone exploding as it approached the roof of the Kremlin.

Moscow authorities issued an immediate ban on all drone usage inside the Russian capital.

Putin's spokesman also warned Russia reserved the right to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.