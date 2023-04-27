Shakespeare's first folio to be displayed in D.C.

Shakespeare’s first folio was published 400 years ago. If not for this collection, we wouldn’t have 18 of his plays, including “Julius Caesar,” “Macbeth” and “Twelfth Night.”

There are only 235 known surviving copies of the first folio — the Folger Shakespeare Library in D.C. has 82 of them, and is currently renovating to exhibit them all, free to the public.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong discusses the folio with Folger Librarian Greg Prickman.

The famous “Droeshout portrait” of Shakespeare from the First Folio. (Courtesy: Folger Shakespeare Library)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.