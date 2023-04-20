© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Some states still ban abortion, even if 'life of the mother' is at risk because of mental health

Published April 20, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT

Most states that ban abortion do allow exceptions for life-threatening emergencies.

But if a pregnant person is struggling with mental health and considering suicide, several states laws, including in Florida, specifically say the “life of the mother” exception does not apply to them.

Regan McCarthy of WFSU reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.