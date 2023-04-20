© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
A look at instances where common mistakes lead to gun violence

Published April 20, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

We look at three stories in recent days where common mistakes, from opening the wrong car door to driving up the wrong driveway, lead to gunfire and in one case, a death. 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was killed after the car she was in drove up the wrong driveway and the homeowner shot her.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Washington Post national columnist Philip Bump.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

