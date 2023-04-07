Poetically Yours - River love

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Ruth Ross O’Donnell.

O’Donnell is a local DeKalb County writer and high school English teacher. Her writing includes essays and poems focused on nostalgia, family, community, and motherhood. Her two self-published works include “For Those I Love” and “What’s Left After Fire”.

River Herons

We are just a pair

of scruffy

Kishwaukee river herons,

my love.

Long legs, goofy hair,

wing spans stretched,

lifting us.

He’s a mystery bird

and so are you.

How long, I wonder,

will I pull the string of curiosity

before I unravel you?

How many times will you disappear

around a bend

just as I’m making out

the features of your face?

And will there be a day

when the searching ends?

And I stop missing you?

You elusive river bird,

you’re the grace of the river

when my arms are tired,

and the peace of familiar comfort,

your soft, steady feathers,

and the encompassing

wrap of your wings.

Follow her writing journey on Instagram @ruthrossodonnell.writes.