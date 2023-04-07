Poetically Yours - River love
O’Donnell is a local DeKalb County writer and high school English teacher. Her writing includes essays and poems focused on nostalgia, family, community, and motherhood. Her two self-published works include “For Those I Love” and “What’s Left After Fire”.
River Herons
We are just a pair
of scruffy
Kishwaukee river herons,
my love.
Long legs, goofy hair,
wing spans stretched,
lifting us.
He’s a mystery bird
and so are you.
How long, I wonder,
will I pull the string of curiosity
before I unravel you?
How many times will you disappear
around a bend
just as I’m making out
the features of your face?
And will there be a day
when the searching ends?
And I stop missing you?
You elusive river bird,
you’re the grace of the river
when my arms are tired,
and the peace of familiar comfort,
your soft, steady feathers,
and the encompassing
wrap of your wings.
