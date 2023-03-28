¿Ha Ud. vivido en el barrio Pleasant Street de DeKalb? ¿Ha Ud. trabajado o sido dueño de un negocio que sea parte de

este barrio?

Como parte del proyecto de Arts in Action (Artes en Acción), el Centro de Historia del Condado de DeKalb y the

Ellwood House Museum (la Casa Museo de Ellwood) están trabajando en colaboración con el Proyecto de Historia

Oral de Latinxes de NIU para coleccionar historias orales para documentar la rica historia conectada con esta comunidad unida.

Comparta UD. su voz, historias y recuerdos mientras recopilamos la historia a través de entrevistas grabadas.

Las entrevistas se realizarán en inglés y español. Si Ud. está dispuesto a compartir fotos, tendremos escáneres para

hacer copia y devolverle el original esa noche.

Por favor comuníquese con michelle@dekalbcountyhistory.org o llame al 815-895-5762 si Ud. tiene alguna pregunta

——

Have you lived, worked, or owned a business that is part of DeKalb's Pleasant Street neighborhood? Know someone who has? As part of the Arts in Action project, the DeKalb County History Center and Ellwood House Museum are working in collaboration with NIU's Latino Oral History project to collect oral histories to document the rich history connected to

this close-knit community.

Share your voice, stories, and memories as we collect history through recorded interviews.

Interviews will be conducted in English and Spanish. If you are willing to share photos, we will have scanners to make a copy and return the original to you that evening.

Please contact michelle@dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762 with any questions.

