The News Roundup - International

Protests in Israel continued this week. Thousands of people flooded the streets yesterday for a so-called “Day of Shutdown.” They were demonstrating against an ongoing overhaul of their country’s judicial system by the right-wing government.

Amassivemanhuntis underway in India for a Sikh separatist leader who has revived calls for an independent homeland.Amritpal Singhand his aidesare being called a “national security threat” by Indianpolice.

Somalia is one of the poorest countries in the world. It’s been battered by years of war and decades of political instability. And now it is facing another drought. A new report on the drought in Somalia estimates that 43,000 people died last year. Officials believe half were children under the age of 5.

