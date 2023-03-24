© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Watch the DeKalb County Candidate Forums here!

How to turn everyday moves (even typing!) into dance

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Andrea GutierrezSanaz Meshkinpour
Published March 24, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 2.

Our bodies can do amazing things, even with the most mundane tasks. Choreographer Ryan Heffington encourages us to celebrate the ways the body can move and unlock our inner joy through dance.

About Ryan Heffington

Ryan Heffington
/ Kira Lillie
/
Kira Lillie
Ryan Heffington

Ryan Heffington is a Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning choreographer. He has worked on everything from film to fashion, commercials to music videos.

When the pandemic started in March 2020, he instantly became a symbol of empowerment and self-expression for hundreds of thousands of people through his free online dance class, SweatFest.

Heffington's choreography work including Sia's "Chandelier," HBO's "Euphoria," Spike Jonze's commercials for Kenzo World perfume and Apple's Homepod, Lin-Manuel Miranda's film "tick, tick... BOOM!"and Netflix's "The OA."

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Andrea Gutierrez
Andrea Gutierrez (she/her) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. She's drawn to stories at the intersections of gender, race, class and ability in arts and culture.
See stories by Andrea Gutierrez
Sanaz Meshkinpour