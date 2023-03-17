How do different thinkers interpret the world?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 1.

Temple Grandin's story changed the way the world understands autism. She speaks about the many ways people interpret the world, the different kinds of thinkers and how to support them all.

About Temple Grandin

Temple Grandin is one of the world's most accomplished and well known adults with autism. She has a PhD in animal science from the University of Illinois and is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University.

She is the author of six books, including the national bestsellers Thinking in Pictures and Animals in Translation. Grandin is a past member of the board of directors of the Autism Society of America.

In 2010, Time magazine listed her as one of the 100 most influential people of the year. The HBO movie based on her life, starring Claire Danes, received seven Emmy Awards.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.