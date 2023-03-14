© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Watch the DeKalb County Candidate Forums here!

Public colleges and universities hit hard by declines in enrollment

Published March 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT

A shrinking population and the pandemic have led to steep declines in enrollment in regional public universities around the country. That’s led to budget shortfalls, including at the University of North Carolina Greensboro where the administration ponders cost-cutting measures.

Liz Schlemmer of North Carolina Public Radio reports.

