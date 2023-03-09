Updated March 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM ET

Updated March 9, 2023: In a week that celebrates International Women's Day, hear music from female composers around the globe and throughout the ages, from Australia's Liza Lim and Iceland's Hildur Gudnadóttir to Detroit's Shara Nova and the 18th century's Ana Bon.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

