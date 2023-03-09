Classical WNIU is Northern Illinois' home for the best in Classical Music and the Arts. Listen at 90.5fm in Northern Illinois, and also 105.7fm in Rockford, IL.
Updated March 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM ET
Updated March 9, 2023: In a week that celebrates International Women's Day, hear music from female composers around the globe and throughout the ages, from Australia's Liza Lim and Iceland's Hildur Gudnadóttir to Detroit's Shara Nova and the 18th century's Ana Bon.
Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.
Stream: Spotify, Apple Music.
