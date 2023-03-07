Ben Savage, star of '90s sitcom 'Boy Meets World,' is running for Congress

Ben Savage, the former star of the 1990s ABC sitcom Boy Meets World, is running as a Democrat for a U.S. House seat covering the district that includes Hollywood.

"I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues," Savage announced on Instagram. "And it's time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests."

Savage, 42, is looking to represent District 30 in California, which is being left vacant by Rep. Adam Schiff — who announced a 2024 run for the Senate seat currently held by 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein.

Savage's platform for his congressional run includes an interest in expanding union rights, building more affordable housing and ending gun violence, according to his website.

This is not the first time Savage has tried his hand at getting elected to public office. He ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year, but lost.

Savage is best known for his seven-season run on Boy Meets World on which he played Cory Matthews as he navigated childhood and later on adulthood. At its peak, the show was hugely popular with millennials.

Savage and other familiar characters of the show, including Cory Matthews' girlfriend and eventual wife Topanga (played by Danielle Fishel) played a role in the sitcom's reboot, Girl Meets World. The show aired from 2014 to 2017. In one episode, Cory's brother Eric Matthews (played by Will Friedle) runs to be a senator for New York and wins.

