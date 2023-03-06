Iran promises to cooperate with the UN's nuclear watchdog

Iran has agreed to reconnect cameras and other monitoring equipment at its nuclear sites and increase the pace of inspections according to the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

On Saturday IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made the announcement in Vienna after meeting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in Tehran.

Rafael Grossi’s visit to Tehran came days after the IAEA reported that uranium particles enriched up to 83.7 percent (just short of weapons-grade) were found at an underground nuclear site in Iran.

Irandenieswanting to acquire nuclearweapons andsays it had made no attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent purity. However, officials also say that “unintended fluctuations … may have occurred” during the enrichment process.

We’ll discuss what was agreed between the IAEA and Tehran and what we can expect to come out of further discussions between the two.

