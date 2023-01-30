© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
A new BBC documentary sheds light on Indian Prime Minister Modi

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington, Michelle Harven
Published January 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST
India's prime minister Narendra Modi waves to the supporters as he arrives to attend a public rally held at Swami Vivekananda Stadium in Agartala.
A new documentary from the BBC about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making waves. So much so, that India’s government invoked emergency laws to block the documentary on social media.

The film investigates the leader’s alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots that killed over a thousand people. Some estimates place the number of deaths at over 2,000. 

Modi is a high-profile leader on the global stage, visiting with President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi-Jīn Ping, and Russian President Vladmir Putin over the past three years.He remains popular in India and is widely expected to win a third term in office.

But as the new documentary points out, there are concerns about his Hindu nationalist agenda and where he’s taking the country. 

We talk about Modi, his path to leadership, and India’s future.

Chris Remington, Michelle Harven