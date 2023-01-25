A New York shelter says Ralphie the dog is a jerk, but it still wants him adopted

A New York animal shelter is telling potential adopters all they need to know about one dog in particular – the good and the bad, but mostly the bad.

The Niagara SPCA said they've become quite skilled at spinning an animal's "less than desirable" qualities, but with Ralphie the dog, that was hard to do, it said last week.

"This one stumps us, though. We don't actually have too many nice things to say so we're just going to come out with it."

Ralphie the dog is adorable, but has a hard time being told no and is prone to ankle-biting, the organization said.

"Our best guess is that Ralphie's cute face got him whatever he wanted and boundaries are something he heard people talk about, but they didn't apply to him," the post said.

Ralphie was adopted twice and given back. The first time, his owners took him to boarding and training classes, but the animal insisted on being the boss of everyone, according to the SPCA post. The second time, his new owners said he had a tendency to annoy their older dog and he was rehomed two weeks later.

"What they actually meant was: Ralphie is a fire-breathing demon and will eat our dog, but hey, he's only 26 lbs," Niagara SPCA said.

"Lots of people withheld Ralphie's less than desirable traits, but we're going to tell you all about it," it said. "He's a whole jerk–not even half. Everything belongs to him. If you dare test his ability to possess THE things, wrath will ensue. If you show a moment of weakness, prepare to be exploited. Sounds fun, huh?"

The shelter said the best home for Ralphie is "the Mother of Dragons," or one with an owner who is stern and does not have other animals.

To inquire about adopting Ralphie, call (716)731-4368 and the extension 301. Ralphie's previous trainer will be available as a resource, the shelter said.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.