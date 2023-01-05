NPR Classical
Updated January 5, 2023 at 9:19 AM ET
Updated Jan. 5, 2023: This week we bid farewell to a few of the classical musicians we lost in 2022, from the indefatigable New York Philharmonic clarinetist Stanley Drucker and composer Ingram Marshall to pianist Radu Lupu and soprano Maria Ewing. (See full list with obit links below)
Stanley Drucker Longtime New York Philharmonic principal clarinetist
Ned Rorem American composer and writer
Geoff Nuttall American violinist/leader of St. Lawrence String Quartet
Jorja Fleezanis American violinist/concertmaster, Minnesota Orchestra
Lars Vogt German pianist
Ingram Marshall American composer
Alexander Toradze Georgian pianist
Simon Preston British organist
Teresa Berganza Spanish mezzo-soprano
Harrison Birtwistle English composer
Radu Lupu Romanian pianist
Joseph Kalichstein American pianist
George Crumb American composer
Maria Ewing American soprano
