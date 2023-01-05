NPR Classical

Updated January 5, 2023 at 9:19 AM ET

Updated Jan. 5, 2023: This week we bid farewell to a few of the classical musicians we lost in 2022, from the indefatigable New York Philharmonic clarinetist Stanley Drucker and composer Ingram Marshall to pianist Radu Lupu and soprano Maria Ewing. (See full list with obit links below)

Stanley Drucker Longtime New York Philharmonic principal clarinetist

Ned Rorem American composer and writer

Geoff Nuttall American violinist/leader of St. Lawrence String Quartet

Jorja Fleezanis American violinist/concertmaster, Minnesota Orchestra

Lars Vogt German pianist

Ingram Marshall American composer

Alexander Toradze Georgian pianist

Simon Preston British organist

Teresa Berganza Spanish mezzo-soprano

Harrison Birtwistle English composer

Radu Lupu Romanian pianist

Joseph Kalichstein American pianist

George Crumb American composer

Maria Ewing American soprano



