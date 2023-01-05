© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
By Tom Huizenga
Published January 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST
Disco Beethoven.
Chris Sharron

Updated January 5, 2023 at 9:19 AM ET

Updated Jan. 5, 2023: This week we bid farewell to a few of the classical musicians we lost in 2022, from the indefatigable New York Philharmonic clarinetist Stanley Drucker and composer Ingram Marshall to pianist Radu Lupu and soprano Maria Ewing. (See full list with obit links below)

Stanley Drucker Longtime New York Philharmonic principal clarinetist

Ned Rorem American composer and writer

Geoff Nuttall American violinist/leader of St. Lawrence String Quartet

Jorja Fleezanis American violinist/concertmaster, Minnesota Orchestra

Lars Vogt German pianist

Ingram Marshall American composer

Alexander Toradze Georgian pianist

Simon Preston British organist

Teresa Berganza Spanish mezzo-soprano

Harrison Birtwistle English composer

Radu Lupu Romanian pianist

Joseph Kalichstein American pianist

George Crumb American composer

Maria Ewing American soprano


Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream: Spotify, Apple Music.
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
