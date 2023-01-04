Poetically Yours - The holidays go by fast

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This segment features a poem by Paula Coulahan.

Coulahan is a Language Arts teacher for Rockford Public Schools. She is a part of Moms Demand Action, Teachers for Social Justice and United Against Hate. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Aurora University. Coulahan and her husband, Mike, have been married for 35 years. They have two adult sons. Here's her poem. "Christmas Comes and Goes."

Between the rustle of November

And the sweep of silver January snows

It makes its way between our hearts

And sorrows of the world

Christmas overcomes the flags of hate unfurled

The new year flies with every passing day

Like fragrant skin on a Christmas orange

It peels away

So, we must rise, grateful for each chance

To stand within that space

That holds the joy

To overcome whatever darkness

Seeps and creeps so thinly

Into places darkness finds

And stand amidst the rustle and the sweep

The joy, the fragrant peels and love so deep

That overcome the flags of hate unfurled

And seek to heal the sorrows of the world