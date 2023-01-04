Nominations are now open for Rockford Arts Awards

© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published January 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST
Nominations are now open for annual awards that celebrate the arts and artists in the Rockford area.

Each year, the Rockford Area Arts Council invites residents to choose those who they believe have had a creative impact on the community. This includes individuals, organizations and other art projects that sprouted in 2022.

Several categories are open. Some include Arts Educator of the Year, Excellence in Service to the Arts for individuals and organizations, and a Lifetime Achievement or In Memory Award.

The Rockford Area Arts Awards’ 2023 nominations are open through midnight Jan. 13. An awards ceremony is scheduled for March 10. All nominees will receive a ticket to attend. The recommendation form can be found at artsforeveryone.com.

  • Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
