Nominations are now open for Rockford Arts Awards

Nominations are now open for annual awards that celebrate the arts and artists in the Rockford area.

Each year, the Rockford Area Arts Council invites residents to choose those who they believe have had a creative impact on the community. This includes individuals, organizations and other art projects that sprouted in 2022.

Several categories are open. Some include Arts Educator of the Year, Excellence in Service to the Arts for individuals and organizations, and a Lifetime Achievement or In Memory Award.

The Rockford Area Arts Awards’ 2023 nominations are open through midnight Jan. 13. An awards ceremony is scheduled for March 10. All nominees will receive a ticket to attend. The recommendation form can be found at artsforeveryone.com.

