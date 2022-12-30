© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What newly-available footage shows about the medical response to the Uvalde shooting

Published December 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST
A memorial for the 19 children and two teachers killed in the May shooting sits outside of Robb Elementary. (Acacia Coronado/AP)
A memorial for the 19 children and two teachers killed in the May shooting sits outside of Robb Elementary. (Acacia Coronado/AP)

The flawed response by law enforcement to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been well documented. It happened on May 24 when a gunman burst into a classroom at Robb Elementary killing two teachers and 19 students. And now, previously unreleased records — obtained by The Washington Post, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica — for the first time show how communication breakdowns also hampered the medical response by first responders.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Joyce Sohyun Lee, a visual forensics reporter for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.