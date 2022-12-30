Some of our best education stories from 2022 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

We’ve already shared our favorite conversations of 2022, but Teachers’ Lounge is even more the interviews we have with educators you nominate! A big part of the show is the education stories you hear every episode.

And when we ask you for nominations – we also always ask for you to send story ideas to teacherslounge@niu.edu. And you do! You’ve sent in topics and stories, things happening in your school or maybe your child’s school that you think people should know about. We’ve covered a lot of those story ideas here on the show!

So, today we’re going to revisit a few of the stories from Teachers’ Lounge that stuck out to us in 2022.

It’s just a quick episode to tie you over until the New Year. Next week, in 2023, we will be back with a brand-new episode of Teachers’ Lounge!

SHOW NOTES

Stories in this episode:

A few years ago, Illinois elementary schools had to test their water for lead. What happened if they found it?

'They are promoting a stereotype': Illinois schools pushed to retire native mascots

A middle schooler and a high schooler talk about learning during COVID in different grade levels

Rural community college helps bring opioid crisis conversation out into the open

'It really doesn't do anything to repair the harm': How Rockford schools wield a lesser-known form of exclusionary discipline

Students with visual impairments are often shut out of sex education. Here's how educators say they can learn with the help of 3D models.

Only 1 in 3 Illinois 4th graders is a proficient reader. Why are we struggling to teach kids to read?

'Modeling' science classes ditch lectures for experiments and student-led discussion

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

