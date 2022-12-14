© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Big band and Old Hollywood inspired Father John Misty's latest album

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published December 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST
Father John Misty
Guy Lowndes
/
Courtesy of the artist
Father John Misty

In this session, Father John Misty joins us for a mini-concert from the stage of World Café to play songs from his latest album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. It's a showcase for singer-songwriter Josh Tillman to bring his beautifully cynical ideas and lyrics to life. Sonically, Tillman mined inspiration from big band and traditional music, with traces of an "Old Hollywood" sound that suits his flair for the absurd.

Copyright 2022 XPN

Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao