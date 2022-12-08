The News Roundup – Domestic

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock won reelection to Congress this week, defeating Republican rival and former football star Herschel Walker in a run-off. Loss of the key Senate seat has some in the GOP renewing their calls to separate the party from former President Donald Trump.

Russia released WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Victor Bout. Griner was serving a sentence in a penal colony for taking hashish cartridges through a Russian airport in February.

The House passed legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage this week. The bill now moves to President Joe Biden’s desk. It doesn’t legalize same-sex marriage in all states, but does require a state to recognize a marriage from another state.

We cover all this and more on the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

