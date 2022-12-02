The News Roundup – International

Chinese officials are cracking down on protests against the country’s zero-COVID policy, sending police to break up demonstrations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the retaliation a “sign of weakness.”

Relations between Iran and the U.S. have featured heavily in the news this week. U.S. soccer star Tyler Adams responded to an Iranian reporter’s pointed questions about American history ahead of the World Cup game between Iran and the U.S. Blinken praised the courage of Iranian women as protests in the country over the death of a woman in September continue.

A senior aide to King Charles resigned this week following “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” she made to a guest at a reception at Buckingham Palace. Domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani is Black and was born and raised in the U.K. She says the royal aide repeatedly asked her where she was really from and what her nationality was.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

