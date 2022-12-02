'Dizz Wizz' book series author and educator Rheon Gibson returns | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, Rheon Gibson returns to the show!

He’s a school director of student and family services and author of the Dizz Wizz series. They’re children's books drawn from the most common issues he heard from students during his time as a school counselor.

Rheon joined the show in 2021 to talk about his teacher origin story and how he got started writing Dizz Wizz. Now, he just published the 4th entry into the series. We talk about the evolution of Dizz Wizz, how social emotional learning is crucial for both kids AND adults, & how writing books about fathers and sons has changed him as a dad.

Educator in this episode: Rheon Gibson

Story featured in this episode: 'Modeling' science classes ditch lectures for experiments and student-led discussion

