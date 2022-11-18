What your age really says about your chance of success at work

We often equate youth with success at work. Physicist and network scientist Albert-László Barabási put this belief to the test, and found that with persistence, we can be successful at any age.

About Albert-László Barabási

Albert-László Barabási is a physicist and a network scientist, focusing on a variety of natural, technological and social networks. He is the Robert Gray Dodge Professor of Network Science at Northeastern University. He is also a lecturer at Harvard Medical School.

Barabási is the author of multiple books. In his latest, The Formula, he examines the link between performance and success.

He earned his masters in theoretical physics at the Eötvös University in Budapest and his doctorate at Boston University.

