Poetically Yours - In honor of Veterans Day

Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's poem is by Quentin Johnson.

Johnson was born in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea to missionary parents. He grew up in the Midwest living in Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan. He has lived most of his life in Illinois, having resided in Metropolis, Ashkum, Oak Park and Aurora.

Johnson graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa with degrees in Scandinavian Studies and African and African American Studies. He also lived and studied in Norway, receiving a certificate in Sociology, while also studying Norwegian history and literature, psychology, and international intelligence agencies.

Johnson says he is a word nerd and loves language. He has studied French, Spanish, Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and Ancient Greek. His choral career included additional work in Latin, Italian and German. When working with non-native English speakers, Johnson breaks the ice by asking people to teach them words in their mother tongues, like Persian, Russian, Polish, Gujarati, Korean and Mandarin.

Johnson works as an Animal Control Officer for the City of Aurora. He’s held this position for over 25 years. He is also a Deputy Poet Laureate for the City of Aurora. Johnson seeks to celebrate the cultural uniqueness of all people and their contributions to the great American melting pot. In his free time, he enjoys being with his wife and kids. You may also find him knitting on occasion.

Here's his poem Labor Day poem “A Vet’s Salute to the American Flag.”

Shoulder to shoulder,

Side by Side,

When the flag unfurls,

We salute it with Pride!

We served in war,

We served in peace,

Our true devotion,

It will never cease!

We love our country,

And her people, too,

Many gave their all,

For the Red, White and Blue!

So join us today,

Let us share our story,

And understand our tears,

When we see Old Glory!

By Quentin Johnson