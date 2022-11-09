WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos en el condado de DeKalb. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in DeKalb County.)
Illinois elects first Latina congresswoman
State Representative Delia Ramirez has claimed victory as the first Illinois Latina headed to Congress. The Associated Press called the race on Tuesday.
The recently re-drawn district includes parts of Chicago and the western suburbs.
The Chicago Democrat told WBEZ’s Reset one of her top priorities in Washington will be immigration.
Ramirez is the daughter of Guatemalan immigrants and previously served in the Illinois House.