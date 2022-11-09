© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Biden set to hold a press conference on midterm elections results

By Brandon Carter
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., Nov. 7, 2022.
Bryan Woolston
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Bowie State University in Bowie, Md., Nov. 7, 2022.

President Biden is set to hold a press conference at the White House following Democrats' better-than-expected performance in the 2022 midterms.

Though Democrats are expected to lose control of the House of Representatives, control of the Senate is still up in the air. Several key Senate races, including those in Nevada and Arizona, remain too close to call.

Watch Biden's full remarks below starting at 4 p.m. ET:

Biden's remarks come on the heels of a Democratic midterms performance that has so far defied history. Since World War II, the party out of power has typically gained an average of 28 House seats and two Senate seats in a president's first midterms. Democrats appear on track to defy that precedent.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Brandon Carter
Brandon Carter is an assistant producer on NPR's Washington Desk. He manages the NPR Politics social media accounts, writes and produces stories for the web and writes for the NPR Politics weekly newsletter.
