Poetically Yours - Putting the pieces together
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Rhonda Parsons.
Parsons discovered she had a talent for writing when she elected to take creative writing at Hononegah High School. The first assignment was not a poem, but a story inspired by the wind. To prepare for the assignment, the class went outside, linked themselves together and ran into the wind. She said it was such a unique way to become inspired. The story was to be read out loud with a piece of music accompanying it. She chose instrumental music, and the wind was metaphorical. Hence, the title: Written on the Wind. That story was the first of the positive feedback she received that semester. It encouraged her to continue writing after the semester ended.
Since then, she has received an award from Rock Valley College and the Rockford Writers' Guild, for her book, “If A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words.” She’s also shared her vision in newspaper editorials and performed publicly at Holy Day celebrations.
Parsons said the reason for her success lies in the words of one of her favorite poets, Robert Frost: "no tears in the writer, no tears in the reader."
Today’s poem is about a puzzle. It’s called “The Interlock.”
flesh and bone
shadow and Light
A Seeker and an i think i knower
feeling like scattered puzzle pieces
Where the pieces interlock
i am a knower
of joy and love’s location
and this world’s the i think i knower
striving, to interlock
incomparable beauty is the likeness on the box
water glistens like gemstones
and a tidal surge of blessings quench thirsty rocks
The line where the sky and water meet Is the kiss of eternal love
and the Robin’s Egg, Periwinkle, and Sky
Blue
Speak to my inner eye of One calming presence
Yet, here on the table
99 out of 1000 pieces interlock
What is so daunting about this puzzle
the many shapes, sizes of the border pieces
no clearly defined straight edge;
or perhaps it’s the lack of kitty cats
calico, black and striped in the lower right corner
and a cat in the center with eyes of amber
with a paw playfully in a mixing bowl
and a cat knocking over a cookie jar over on the left?
Perhaps, it’s the lack of a big circus tent
elephants wearing bedazzled headdresses
and a ring master entertaining an amused audience?
That’s all good,
But puzzles are aesthetics for the mind
the joy is in the process of the image to behold
Distinction, distinction it’s all about distinction
from the outer edges to the seafoam spray
start from the outside
and work,
work your way in, through the overlaps
and the pieces that don’t seem to fit
time is on/off the table here
It’s all about the interlock.
1000 out of a 1000
- Yvonne Boose is a current corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.