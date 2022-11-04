Poetically Yours - Putting the pieces together

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Rhonda Parsons.

Parsons discovered she had a talent for writing when she elected to take creative writing at Hononegah High School. The first assignment was not a poem, but a story inspired by the wind. To prepare for the assignment, the class went outside, linked themselves together and ran into the wind. She said it was such a unique way to become inspired. The story was to be read out loud with a piece of music accompanying it. She chose instrumental music, and the wind was metaphorical. Hence, the title: Written on the Wind. That story was the first of the positive feedback she received that semester. It encouraged her to continue writing after the semester ended.

Since then, she has received an award from Rock Valley College and the Rockford Writers' Guild, for her book, “If A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words.” She’s also shared her vision in newspaper editorials and performed publicly at Holy Day celebrations.

Parsons said the reason for her success lies in the words of one of her favorite poets, Robert Frost: "no tears in the writer, no tears in the reader."

Today’s poem is about a puzzle. It’s called “The Interlock.”

flesh and bone

shadow and Light

A Seeker and an i think i knower

feeling like scattered puzzle pieces

Where the pieces interlock

i am a knower

of joy and love’s location

and this world’s the i think i knower

striving, to interlock

incomparable beauty is the likeness on the box

water glistens like gemstones

and a tidal surge of blessings quench thirsty rocks

The line where the sky and water meet Is the kiss of eternal love

and the Robin’s Egg, Periwinkle, and Sky

Blue

Speak to my inner eye of One calming presence

Yet, here on the table

99 out of 1000 pieces interlock

What is so daunting about this puzzle

the many shapes, sizes of the border pieces

no clearly defined straight edge;

or perhaps it’s the lack of kitty cats

calico, black and striped in the lower right corner

and a cat in the center with eyes of amber

with a paw playfully in a mixing bowl

and a cat knocking over a cookie jar over on the left?

Perhaps, it’s the lack of a big circus tent

elephants wearing bedazzled headdresses

and a ring master entertaining an amused audience?

That’s all good,

But puzzles are aesthetics for the mind

the joy is in the process of the image to behold

Distinction, distinction it’s all about distinction

from the outer edges to the seafoam spray

start from the outside

and work,

work your way in, through the overlaps

and the pieces that don’t seem to fit

time is on/off the table here

It’s all about the interlock.

1000 out of a 1000