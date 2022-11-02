U.S. considers holding Haitian migrants at Guantanamo Bay or third country

The Biden administration is weighing different plans for how to respond to a potential mass exodus of migrants from Haiti. According to documents and two sources familiar with the situation, one plan includes temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

