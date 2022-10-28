© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
U.S. Latinos would be world's 5th-largest economy

Published October 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT

The U.S. Latino community is a lucrative demographic group that is becoming more and more valuable. New research has found that if it was its own country, the U.S.’s Latino population would have the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Public Radio’s Roben Farzad joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to unpack the data and explain its significance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

