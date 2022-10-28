Poetically Yours - Happy Halloween

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today, Judy Cummings shares a Halloween poem.

Cummings is a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society and the Rockford Writer's Guild. She teaches on Zoom and also works in Literacy Enrichment at Spectrum Progressive School in Rockford.

She said this poem has special significance to her because she wrote it when her children were young.

Cummings is dedicating this poem to all children. She wants them to never live with evil or in fear but always know childhood's sweetness. Here's "Regarding Halloween."

over wet-weathered steps, hand-in-hand,

between a daring devil and ardent angel

off a creaking porch,

through the fog,

during the witching hour,

with torch in hand.

across the street,

outside a white cottage,

amid inflated pumpkins,

near a smoking cauldron,

up the stairs,

at the door, “Trick or Treat!”

down the stairs, giggling.

past pirates and patches,

toward scales, claws, and phantoms,

through blue and purple hair,

among one-eyed creatures,

by a vacant lot,

into the terrors

of a black night.

against evil, eclipsed,

behind childhood fantasy,

under a moonlit sky,

with sweet smelling chocolates, safe,

inside brown paper bags.

beyond all fear - real or imagined -

to sugary treasures held melting,

in tiny hands.